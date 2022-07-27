Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Kevin Newberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Villisca, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 1, 2022
Time: 2pm
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022
Visitation Start: 2pm
Visitation End: 4pm
Memorials: Direct to family
Funeral Home: Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral  Chapels
Cemetery: No burial at this time
Notes:

 Luncheon after service at the Villisca Community Center

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

