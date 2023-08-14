Kevin W. "K J" Johnson, Jr, 33, of Essex, Iowa
Name:Kevin W. "K J" Johnson, Jr   
Age:33
From:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, August 18, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, August 17, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Cremation will take place following the services.
Kevin "K J" unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the Clarinda Regional Health Center in Clarinda, Iowa. The family is requesting that everyone attending services dress casually and wear one of Kevin's favorite sports teams apparel.  His favorite teams were the Oklahoma Sooners, Duke Blue Devils, L A Lakers, L A Dodgers, and Dallas Cowboys.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

