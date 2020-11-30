Kevin Wayne Kordick, 54, Boone, Iowa

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Kevin Wayne Kordick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Boone, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 4, 2020
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Church of the Sacred Heart, Boone, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Friends may call Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Street in Boone, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the National Wildlife Turkey Federation
|Funeral Home:
|Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Street in Boone, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Saint Mary Cemetery near Bridgewater, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.schroedermemorialchapel.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.