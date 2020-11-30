Kevin Wayne Kordick, 54, Boone, Iowa
Service:  Mass of Christian Burial 
Name: Kevin Wayne Kordick 
Age:  54
From:  Boone, Iowa 
Previous:Corning, Iowa 
Day and Date: Friday, December 4, 2020 
Time:11:00am 
Location:  Church of the Sacred Heart, Boone, Iowa 
Visitation Location: Friends may call Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Street in Boone, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020 
Visitation Start:  4:00pm 
Visitation End: 7:00pm 
Memorials:  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the National Wildlife Turkey Federation 
Funeral Home:  Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel at Sixth and Marshall Street in Boone, Iowa  
Cemetery: Saint Mary Cemetery near Bridgewater, Iowa 
Notes:www.schroedermemorialchapel.com 

