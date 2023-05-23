|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Kimberlie Ann "Kim" (Williams) Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kim’s name to the Weathermon Cemetery, 37711 Mercury Road, Guilford, MO 64457.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO
|Notes:
|Kim passed away at Mosiac in St. Joseph, MO, on Monday, May 22, 2023 www.bramfuneralhome.com
Kim Allen, 69, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
