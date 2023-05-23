Kimberlie A. Allen
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation 
Name:Kimberlie Ann "Kim" (Williams) Allen 
Age:69 
From:Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 26, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00  PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Kim’s name to the Weathermon Cemetery, 37711 Mercury Road, Guilford, MO 64457.   

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO 
Notes:Kim passed away at Mosiac in St. Joseph, MO, on Monday, May 22, 2023 www.bramfuneralhome.com

