Kip Laverne Wilson, 76, previously from Burlington Junction
Service:Gather to remember 
Name:Kip Laverne Wilson 
Age:76 
From:Las Vegas, Nevada 
Previous:Burlington Junction, Missouri 
Day and Date:Saturday May 20, 2023 
Time:10:00am-11:30am 
Location:Burlington Junction Legion 112 West Main Street 
Flowers and memorial gifts are not necessary. Feel free to
send cards and letters of prayers and encouragement for the family to his sister Tammy Mather at 520 N Smith, Burlington Junction, MO 64428.

