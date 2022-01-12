Service:Funeral
Name:KIra Rickabaugh 
Pronunciation:Rick uh baw
Age:73
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 17, 2022
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Glenwood, IA 
Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 16, 2022
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends 
Memorials:Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association 
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery - Rural Tabor, IA 
Notes:

Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Zoom Link to live funeral: TBD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.