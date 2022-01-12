|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|KIra Rickabaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Rick uh baw
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 17, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Tabor Volunteer Ambulance Association
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery - Rural Tabor, IA
|Notes:
Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Zoom Link to live funeral: TBD
