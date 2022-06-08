Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Kirk Samples, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Time: 11 AM
Location: Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Van Meter, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Van Meter, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

