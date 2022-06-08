|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Kirk Samples, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 14, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Van Meter, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|suggested to the First United Methodist Church-Red Oak, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery-Van Meter, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Kirk Samples, Jr., 90, of Red Oak, Iowa
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
