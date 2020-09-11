|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Kit Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Stanton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Family will not be present during Viewing.
Per CDC guide lines, social distancing and facial covering recommended.
Kit Johnson, 76, Stanton, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
