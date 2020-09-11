Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Kit Johnson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Stanton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 14, 2020 
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family will not be present during Viewing.

Per CDC guide lines, social distancing and facial covering recommended.

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.