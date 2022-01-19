Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Kristin Purdy  
Pronunciation: 
Age:44 
From:Creston, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 20th 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, January 20th 
Visitation Start:12:00pm 
Visitation End:1:00pm 
Memorials:To the family for Kristin's granddaughter, Vela's education 
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

http://www.powersfh.com/

