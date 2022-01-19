|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Kristin Purdy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|44
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 20th
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 20th
|Visitation Start:
|12:00pm
|Visitation End:
|1:00pm
|Memorials:
|To the family for Kristin's granddaughter, Vela's education
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home- Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Kristin Purdy, 44, Creston
Powers Funeral Home
