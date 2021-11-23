|Service:
|Private Graveside Services
|Name:
|Kristina Huber
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|None
|Visitation Day and Date:
|The family is in charge of arrangements
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Care Initiatives Hospice, 122 Public Square, Greenfield, Iowa 50849
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Kristina Huber, 62, of Lenox, iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
