Kristina Huber, 62, of Lenox, Iowa
Service:Private Graveside Services
Name:Kristina Huber
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 4, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:None
Visitation Day and Date:The family is in charge of arrangements
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Care Initiatives Hospice, 122 Public Square, Greenfield, Iowa  50849
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

