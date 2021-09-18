Kristine "Kristy" N. (Wright) Stanley, 49, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Kristine "Kristy" N. (Wright) Stanley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Kristy (Wright) Stanley Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Kristy passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah surrounded by family and friends. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
