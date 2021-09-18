Kristine "Kristy" N. (Wright) Stanley, 49, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Name:Kristine "Kristy" N. (Wright) Stanley
Age:49
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the Kristy (Wright) Stanley Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Kristy passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home in Shenandoah surrounded by family and friends. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

