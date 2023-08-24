Kyle Archibald
Service:Military Honors and Visitation
Name:Kyle Archibald
Pronunciation: 
Age:40
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, September 17
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:The Rotary Shelter at Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic.
Visitation Location: The Rotary Shelter at Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. (Military Honors held)
Visitation End: 3:00 P.M.
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for a trust fund to be set up at a later date for Jaxtin.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: A private family burial will be held at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery.
Notes:

Kyle Archibald, 40, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.

In honor of Kyle’s service to his country, Military Honors will be presented by the Atlantic Color Guard at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 17th at the Rotary Shelter at Schildberg Recreation Area in Atlantic.  Following, the family welcomes you to a come and go visitation to share memories informally until 3:00 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kyle's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

