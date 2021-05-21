L. Jean Peterson, 88, Stanton, IA
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:L. Jean "Jeannie" Peterson
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Stanton, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Tabor Lutheran Church, Swedish Heritage Museum or to the family to designate to other local organizations 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery.

