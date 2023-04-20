|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|LaDonna Raney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Stanton
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 24
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be made to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Accura Healthcare of Stanton
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery, rural Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
LaDonna M. Raney, 91, of Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 20
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
Anniversaries
-
Apr 20