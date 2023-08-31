LaMona Jurgens
Service: Graveside
Name: LaMona Jurgens
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Mineola Cemetery - Mineola, IA
Visitation Location:Open visitation - Trinity Lutheran Church - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 5:00 p.m.
Memorials: Trinity Lutheran Church or Midlands Humane Society
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659372/lamona-kay-jurgens/

