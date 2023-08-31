|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|LaMona Jurgens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 5, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Mineola Cemetery - Mineola, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Open visitation - Trinity Lutheran Church - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 4, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Trinity Lutheran Church or Midlands Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659372/lamona-kay-jurgens/
LaMona Jurgens, 82, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
