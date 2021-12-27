Lana DeVoss, 78, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Lana DeVoss
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Pleasant Hill, Missouri
Previous:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145, in Lana's memory.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Private Family Burial at Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lana’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.