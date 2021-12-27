|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Lana DeVoss
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Pleasant Hill, Missouri
|Previous:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64145, in Lana's memory.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Burial at Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lana’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Lana DeVoss, 78, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29
Anniversaries
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 29