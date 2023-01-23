Lana Tanner
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Lana Tanner
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, January 29
Time:1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.
Location:Atlantic Golf & Country Club in Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing)
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 5:30 p.m.
Memorials:

 In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County Relay for Life.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Open visitation, with no public viewing, will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, January 27th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

To celebrate Lana’s life, relatives and friends are welcomed to stop and visit between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29th, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lana's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

