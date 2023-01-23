|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Lana Tanner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 29
|Time:
|1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic Golf & Country Club in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing)
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|5:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County Relay for Life.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation, with no public viewing, will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Friday, January 27th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
To celebrate Lana's life, relatives and friends are welcomed to stop and visit between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29th, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lana's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
