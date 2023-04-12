Service: Memorial Service
Name: Lanina June Condon 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79 
From: Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday - April 17, 2023 
Time: 2:00 PM 
Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA 
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday - April 17, 2023 
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM 
Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family greeting Friends 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

