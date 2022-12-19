Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Lanny Kite
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Marne, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:December 28, 2022
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Monroe Cemetery north of Walnut, Iowa
Notes:

Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home.

The service will be livestreamed and a link will be provided closer to the date of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.  The service will also be recorded and available on funeral home website by Friday morning.  

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Lanny’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

