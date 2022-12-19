|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Lanny Kite
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Marne, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 28, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|December 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|to the time of service
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Monroe Cemetery north of Walnut, Iowa
|Notes:
Open visitation with no family present will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 27th at Roland Funeral Home.
The service will be livestreamed and a link will be provided closer to the date of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. The service will also be recorded and available on funeral home website by Friday morning.
Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Lanny’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Lanny Kite, 77, of Marne, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
