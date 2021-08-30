Service:Funeral 
Name:Larry Ackerman
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Griswold, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa 
Burial:Atlantic Cemetery
Open Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:5:30 p.m. and the family will not be present
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Larry’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

 

