Service:Funeral Service
Name:Larry Ackerman
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic and formerly of Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa 
Burial:Atlantic Cemetery
Open Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, August 31, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Open visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 31st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  No visitation with the family present is planned.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1st at Roland Funeral Home.  Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Larry’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

 

