|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Larry Ackerman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic and formerly of Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 1, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
|Burial:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 31, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Open visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 31st at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1st at Roland Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Larry’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Larry Ackerman, 80, of Atlantic and formerly of Griswold, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
Anniversaries
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31