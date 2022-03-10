|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Larry Tunnell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
| No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
