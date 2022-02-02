Larry Bruce
Service: Prayer service and visitation luncheon
Name: Larry D. Bruce
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 11 AM with luncheon and visitation to follow prayer service
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church Fellowship Hall-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church Fellowship Hall-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Visitation Start: 11 AM Prayer Service with luncheon and visitation to follow
Visitation End: 1 PM
Memorials: Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.