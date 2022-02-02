|Service:
|Prayer service and visitation luncheon
|Name:
|Larry D. Bruce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Time:
|11 AM with luncheon and visitation to follow prayer service
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church Fellowship Hall-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church Fellowship Hall-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 5, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|11 AM Prayer Service with luncheon and visitation to follow
|Visitation End:
|1 PM
|Memorials:
|Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Larry D. Bruce, 84, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3