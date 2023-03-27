Larry D. Davis
Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Larry D. Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial & Military Honors - West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood
Notes:

 Mr. Davis passed away on January 27, 2023. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/653053/larry-davis/

