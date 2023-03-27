|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Larry D. Davis
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Burial & Military Honors - West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood
|Notes:
Mr. Davis passed away on January 27, 2023. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/653053/larry-davis/
Larry D. Davis, 81, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
