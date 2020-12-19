|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Larry Stone
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Forest City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tues, Dec 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Forest City Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, Dec 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Forest City Union Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Larry E. Stone, 73, Forest City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
