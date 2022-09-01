Service:Celebration of Life Potluck
Name:Larry Eichelberger
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Elliott, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, September 12, 2022
Time:5:30 p.m.
Location:Viking Lake
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the Family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

