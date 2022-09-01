|Service:
|Celebration of Life Potluck
|Name:
|Larry Eichelberger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 12, 2022
|Time:
|5:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Viking Lake
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
Anniversaries
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3