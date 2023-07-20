Larry Fred Craig, 85, previously of Shenandoah/Coin
Service:Funeral
Name:Larry Fred Craig 
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 
From:Mesa, AZ 
Previous:Shenandoah/Coin 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 1, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:First Presbyterian Church, Shenandoah, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Coin Volunteer Fire Department and People for Paws 
Funeral Home:www.awisechoiceaz.com 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah Iowa 
Notes:After the service, there will be a gathering at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah to have a lunch and visit with family and friends and share fond memories. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.