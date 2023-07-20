Larry Fred Craig, 85, previously of Shenandoah/Coin

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Fred Craig
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Mesa, AZ
|Previous:
|Shenandoah/Coin
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 1, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Coin Volunteer Fire Department and People for Paws
|Funeral Home:
|www.awisechoiceaz.com
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah Iowa
|Notes:
|After the service, there will be a gathering at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah to have a lunch and visit with family and friends and share fond memories.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
Anniversaries
-
Jul 21