|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Larry Glasgo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 28, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 27, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. John's Lutheran Church or Essex Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Larry passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home in Essex.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Larry Glasgo, 79 of Essex
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
