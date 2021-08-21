Service:Memorial Service
Name:Larry Glasgo
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 28, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 27, 2021 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. John's Lutheran Church or Essex Fire and Rescue
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Essex Cemetery 
Notes:

Larry passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home in Essex.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

