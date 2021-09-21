Larry Hansen Jr.
Service:  Memorial
Name: Larry Hansen, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:  62
From:  Sheridan, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Time:11 AM
Location:  Sheridan Christian Church, Sheridan, MO
Visitation Location: Sheridan Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Visitation Start:  10 AM
Visitation End: 11 AM
Memorials:  Larry Hansen Jr. Memorial Fund c/o Melissa Eckert, Sheridan, MO
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Parnell, MO Cemetery
Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com

