|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Harold Lawrence "Larry" Hendrix
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Savannah, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 23, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Judah Park, 624 W. Thompson, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com
