Larry Hendrix
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Harold Lawrence "Larry" Hendrix
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Savannah, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 23, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Judah Park, 624 W. Thompson, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Larry passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO www.bramfuneralhome.com

