Larry Monaghan
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Larry J. Monaghan
Pronunciation: Monna - han
Age: 73
From: Omaha, NE
Previous: Percival/Nebr. City
Day and Date: Wednesday; July 5, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Location: n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Methodist Hospital Foundation or Nebr. Humane Society
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Cemetery: St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE with complete miitary honors
Notes: Larry passed away on Thursday; June 29, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE.   Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneral homes.com.

