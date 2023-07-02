|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Larry J. Monaghan
|Pronunciation:
|Monna - han
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Percival/Nebr. City
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday; July 5, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Visitation Location:
|n/a
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Methodist Hospital Foundation or Nebr. Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
|Cemetery:
|St. Mary's Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE with complete miitary honors
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Thursday; June 29, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneral homes.com.
Larry J. Monaghan, 73 of Omaha, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
