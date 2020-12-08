Service:Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:Larry K. "Cotton" Gayler
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 10, 2020
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Larry "Cotton" Gayler Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

