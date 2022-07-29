Larry L. Demanett
Service: Celebration of Life at later date
Name: Larry L. Demanett
Pronunciation: Da-mon-ee
Age: 81
From: Randolph
Previous: 
Day and Date: Celebration of Life at later date
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.