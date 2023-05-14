|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Lee Rosenbohm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Graham, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 18, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Graham United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, MO, Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO or a charity of the donor’s choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|Notes:
|Larry passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Living Community in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
