Larry L. Rosenbohm
Service:Funeral 
Name:Larry Lee Rosenbohm
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Graham, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 18, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Graham United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, May 17, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, MO, Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO or a charity of the donor’s choice. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO 
Notes:Larry passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Living Community in St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.