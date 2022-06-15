Larry L. Vance
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Larry Leon Vance 
Pronunciation: 
Age:75 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Ravenwood and Parnell Missouri area 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 18, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 18, 2022 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Parnell Am Legion Post 528, of the New Nodaway Humane Society 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO, Military Rites will be conducted. 
Notes:Larry passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

