|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Larry Leon Vance
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Ravenwood and Parnell Missouri area
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Parnell Am Legion Post 528, of the New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO, Military Rites will be conducted.
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Larry L. Vance, 75, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 16
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
-
Jun 17
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 16