|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry L. "Rowdy" Yates
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Burlington Junction, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Larry L. Yates, 80, Burlington Junction, MO
Bram Funeral Home
