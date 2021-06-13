Larry L. Yates
Service:Funeral 
Name:Larry L. "Rowdy" Yates 
Pronunciation: 
Age:80 
From:Burlington Junction, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 16, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:United Methodist Church, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO
Notes:Larry passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

