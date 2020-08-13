Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Larry Larkin
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 18th, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, August 17th, 2020
Visitation Start:Open visitation 1:00 P.M. 5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Visitation with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Family choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Hawleyville Cemetery
Notes:

