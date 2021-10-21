Larry Lummus, 56, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Private family celebration
Name:Larry Lummus
Pronunciation:"Loom Us"
Age:56
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
A private family celebration for Larry will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Larry’s family at this time. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

