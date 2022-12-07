Service:Graveside
Name:Larry Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday ~ December 9, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ December 9, 2022
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:10:45 AM
Memorials:May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday.

