|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Larry Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ December 9, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ December 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:45 AM
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Allen passed away at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr on Tuesday.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Larry Miller, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
