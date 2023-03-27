Larry Millsap, 81 of Omaha, Nebraska
Service:Funeral 
Name:Larry Millsap
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 31, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

