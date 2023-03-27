Larry Millsap, 81 of Omaha, Nebraska

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Millsap
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
