Larry Mullen
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Larry Mullen
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Bedford, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 29, 2021
Time:3-6 PM
Location:Bedford United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed towards the family to be established
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery:Bedford City Cemetery (at a later date)
Notes: Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

