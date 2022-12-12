|Service:,
|Memorial Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Larry Paul Stepp
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.
|Visitation Day and Date:
| Thursday, December 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Larry Stepp Memorial Fund to be used for his grandchildren's college education.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri.
|Notes:
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 12
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14