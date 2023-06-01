Larry Pilling
Service: Funeral
Name: Larry Pilling
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Macedonia, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location:Carson Community Center - Carson, IA 
Visitation Location:Carson Community Center - Carson, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Macedonia Cemetery
Notes:

 Messages of sympathy to his family and friends may be written on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657089/larry-pilling/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.