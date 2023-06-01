|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Pilling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 4, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Carson Community Center - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Carson Community Center - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, June 4, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Burial with military honors - Macedonia Cemetery
|Notes:
Messages of sympathy to his family and friends may be written on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/657089/larry-pilling/
Larry Pilling, 75, Macedonia, IA
