Service:No Service or Visitation
Name:Larry Porter
Pronunciation: 
Age:70
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:N/A
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

