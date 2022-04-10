Larry R Whited, 64, Bedford, Iowa
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Larry R Whited
Pronunciation: 
Age: 64
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

