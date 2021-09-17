Larry Brown
Service:Funeral 
Name:Larry Reed Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:

Fairfax, Missouri

Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 20, 2021
Time:10 AM
Location:Fairfax Baptist Church, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Fairfax Baptist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 20, 2021
Visitation Start:9 AM
Visitation End:10 AM
Memorials:
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.