|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Larry Scherf
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Larry Scherf memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Larry passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at his home in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Larry Scherf, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
Anniversaries
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5