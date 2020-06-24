Larry Selby
Service:Masonic Service and Military Rites 
Name:Larry Selby
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Shambaugh, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, June 28, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery with military rites
Notes:

Larry passed away at his residence in Shambaugh, Saturday, March 7, 2020.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

