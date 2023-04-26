Larry Shore
Service: Funeral
Name: Larry Shore
Age: 71
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 po.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Foundation or First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Larry passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April, 25, 2023 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

