|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Shore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 28, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 po.m.
|Memorials:
|Clarinda Foundation or First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Larry passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April, 25, 2023 at UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Larry Shore, 71 of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
