Larry W. McKinney
Service:Funeral
Name:Larry Wayne McKinney 
Pronunciation: 
Age:72 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, May 24, 2022 
Time:5:00 PM
Location:Calvary Chapel, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 24, 2022 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Calvary Chapel Building Fund
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Missouri Cemetery 
Notes:Larry passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home in Maryville.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

