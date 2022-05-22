|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Larry Wayne McKinney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 24, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 PM
|Location:
|Calvary Chapel, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 24, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Calvary Chapel Building Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Missouri Cemetery
|Notes:
|Larry passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at his home in Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Larry W. McKinney, 72, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
